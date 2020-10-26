Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YARIY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Yara International ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

