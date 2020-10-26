Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

AMD traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $81.73. 2,186,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,778,924. The stock has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 153.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $5,906,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,635 shares of company stock valued at $36,704,596. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.