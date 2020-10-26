Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Edison International reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.13.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 90,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,400. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 373.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $14,640,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 218.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 110,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $2,172,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

