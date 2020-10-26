Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). MediciNova posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNOV. BidaskClub raised shares of MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 121.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,215. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

