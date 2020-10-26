Zacks: Analysts Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.05.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $69,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,320.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.09. 91,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,149. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.