Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Analysts expect DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) to post $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. DTE Energy reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,662. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average is $110.78.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

