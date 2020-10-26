Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Announce $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.40. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.90. 186,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.