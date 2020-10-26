Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Qorvo reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,592,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,072. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 915.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.91. The stock had a trading volume of 43,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,823. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

