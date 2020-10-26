Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.11. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

