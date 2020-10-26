Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives CHF 380.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 380.41.

ZURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 365 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays set a CHF 388 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.