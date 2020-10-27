-$0.06 EPS Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.12.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,554,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

