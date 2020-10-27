$0.29 EPS Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.41. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.46 million.

EGRX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 77,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGRX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.60. 3,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $620.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

