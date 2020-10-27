$0.74 EPS Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. salesforce.com posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.60.

salesforce.com stock traded up $7.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $249.61. 141,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.52, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.45.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total transaction of $1,033,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,735,727.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total transaction of $5,844,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,623,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,308,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 751,328 shares of company stock valued at $177,942,530. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 767,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $110,565,000 after buying an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $245,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $491,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

