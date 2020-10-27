$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $986.00 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $993.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.95. 8,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $64.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 413.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 195,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 18.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 191,066 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,083.9% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 118,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 21.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

