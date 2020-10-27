$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $8.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $331.26. 12,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,909. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

