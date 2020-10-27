$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. General Motors reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE GM traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,383,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth $539,368,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 241.8% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $166,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424,753 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,440,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 706.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,931,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,175,000 after buying an additional 2,568,326 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

