11,144 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Pfizer accounts for about 1.1% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 8,940.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,557 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 565,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,389,984. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.81.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

