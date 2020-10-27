116,140 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 116,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.11% of Spirit Realty Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRC. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.09.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.