1,460 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,460 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVR by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in NVR by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NVR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,668.25.

Shares of NVR traded down $59.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,978.00. The stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,151.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,592.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.89 by $5.22. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $56.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 223.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

