20,626 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.00. 25,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,842. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.25. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $224.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

