24,070 Shares in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,321. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

