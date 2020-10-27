25,465 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.70. 7,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.