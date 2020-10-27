28,652 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,652 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 216.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $88,983,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $126.67. The stock had a trading volume of 111,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $132.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

