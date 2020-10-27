3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Boosted by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.93. 45,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.08.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

