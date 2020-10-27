$46.31 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce sales of $46.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.50 million and the highest is $48.12 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $185.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.52 million to $186.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $208.07 million, with estimates ranging from $205.70 million to $210.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.46 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,255. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

