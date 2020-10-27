49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. 49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 26,000 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.34.

49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.85 million for the quarter.

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

