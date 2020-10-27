49,620 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Citigroup by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,414,000 after buying an additional 7,254,912 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,645 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.43. 994,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,032,764. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.