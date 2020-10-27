52,884 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $98,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in General Mills by 18.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,825,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,310,000 after acquiring an additional 278,707 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 12.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 70,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

