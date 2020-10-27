$771.90 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to post $771.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $887.31 million and the lowest is $697.00 million. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

NYSE SPR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. 102,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,399. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $92.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 55,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.