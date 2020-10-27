779 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 779 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.93. The stock had a trading volume of 184,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,384,955. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.90. The firm has a market cap of $789.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,439,090. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.07.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

