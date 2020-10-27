89,334 Shares in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Unitil during the first quarter worth $3,031,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Unitil by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Unitil during the first quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. 865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,450. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

UTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BofA Securities raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

