A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of AOS opened at $53.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

In related news, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $292,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $2,824,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 44.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $1,296,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

