ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stake Boosted by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,094,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,972,000 after purchasing an additional 716,182 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 57.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after buying an additional 480,175 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter worth $10,521,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 43.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 363,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ABB by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,389,000 after purchasing an additional 267,939 shares during the period. 3.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. 23,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

