ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 20 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Oct 27th, 2020

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 22 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays set a CHF 27 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 27 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 22.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

