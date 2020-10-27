ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 27 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 27 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 22 target price on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 target price on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 target price on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 27 target price on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 22.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

