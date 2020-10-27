AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Now Covered by Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.71.

AbbVie stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after buying an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after buying an additional 2,797,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after buying an additional 696,233 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

