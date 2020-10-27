Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,940. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

