Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

ASO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. 9,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,940. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

