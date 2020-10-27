ACON S2 Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:STWOU) Quiet Period To Expire on October 27th

ACON S2 Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:STWOU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, October 27th. ACON S2 Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ACON S2 Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. ACON S2 Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

