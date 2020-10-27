AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AHCO has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.29.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $26.59 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 88.63 and a beta of -0.02.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 93.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 129.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

