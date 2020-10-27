Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) versus Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Financial Review

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Ocugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $85.07 million 79.95 -$68.61 million ($1.01) -49.59 Ocugen N/A N/A -$20.24 million ($1.48) -0.20

Ocugen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -107.96% -17.78% -11.18% Ocugen N/A 11.35% 2.94%

Volatility & Risk

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ocugen 0 1 2 0 2.67

Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.18%. Ocugen has a consensus price target of $0.98, indicating a potential upside of 236.07%. Given Ocugen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ocugen beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic tests, which include immunosequencing services for use in the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery customers. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.