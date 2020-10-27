Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total value of $4,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,376 shares of company stock worth $22,499,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

ADBE stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $474.25. 22,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,700. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $486.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

