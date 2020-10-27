Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices updated its FY 2020

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.09. 4,087,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,778,924. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.06.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $5,906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,635 shares of company stock worth $36,704,596. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

