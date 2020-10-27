Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADYEN. Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) target price on Adyen and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €847.00 ($996.47).

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Analyst Recommendations for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit