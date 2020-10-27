Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADYEN. Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) target price on Adyen and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €847.00 ($996.47).

