Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adyen to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adyen presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66. Adyen has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $41.35.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

