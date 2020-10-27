Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.28.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

