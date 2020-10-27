AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. William Blair upgraded AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

