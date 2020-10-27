Aew UK Reit PLC (AEWU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Aew UK Reit PLC (LON:AEWU) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aew UK Reit stock opened at GBX 78.62 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.24 million and a P/E ratio of 14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. Aew UK Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 102.10 ($1.33).

Aew UK Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

