Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE:AMG opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $88.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.25 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.90 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 142,667 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,089.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMG. Zacks Investment Research cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

