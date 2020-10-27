Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on A shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.95.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $107.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.